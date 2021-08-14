Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

NYSE:RE opened at $272.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

