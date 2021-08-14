EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in EverQuote by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 99,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in EverQuote by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 66,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.