Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exterran by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exterran by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.