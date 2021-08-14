Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 264.0% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.1% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

