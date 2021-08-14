Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.1% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The company has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

