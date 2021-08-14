F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

FXLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of F45 Training stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. 313,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,913. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

