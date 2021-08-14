FairGame Market Capitalization Reaches $4.45 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001870 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006368 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00069555 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

