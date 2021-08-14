Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 76,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 185,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

