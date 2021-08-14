Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $457,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 29,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

