Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 238 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.