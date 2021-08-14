Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 915 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48. The company has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

