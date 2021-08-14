Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. 1,274,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

