FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $201.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

