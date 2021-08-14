FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $201.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.