Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting £102.95 ($134.50). 110,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £100.83. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 7,058 ($92.21) and a 52 week high of £105.49 ($137.82). The stock has a market cap of £22.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.