Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.50

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $376.60 million and $28.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

