Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.87.

