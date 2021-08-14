Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

