Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.