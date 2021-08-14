Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.7179 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

