FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.79 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.89 ($0.22). 12,614 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

In related news, insider John Conoley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Also, insider Zoe Fox acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96). In the last three months, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,209,000.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

