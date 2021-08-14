First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FA traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 742,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,483. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

FA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

