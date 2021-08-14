First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FFWM stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

