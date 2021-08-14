First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $916.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $922.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

