First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Accenture were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 182,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

ACN stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.45. The company had a trading volume of 969,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.69. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

