First National of Nebraska, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Thursday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of First National of Nebraska stock opened at $13,500.00 on Friday. First National of Nebraska has a 52-week low of $9,701.00 and a 52-week high of $13,999.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13,415.60.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

