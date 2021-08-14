First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20.

