First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 275.9% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TDIV opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $58.41.

