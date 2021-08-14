First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $5,614,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

FYT stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.