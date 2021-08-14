First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christy Dipietro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of First United stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. First United’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First United by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $3,969,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in First United by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First United by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

