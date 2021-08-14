Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,740. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

