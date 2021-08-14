Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 199,889 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,889 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,721,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

