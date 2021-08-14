Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 130,596 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,029,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.78. 1,977,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

