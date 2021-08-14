Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.170-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.