Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidra presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Fluidra alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $40.35 on Friday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.