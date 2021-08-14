Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLYW. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

FLYW opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

