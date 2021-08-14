Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FOVSY stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.78.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

