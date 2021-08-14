ForTube Hits 1-Day Volume of $104.41 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 44.6% against the US dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $35.40 million and approximately $104.41 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

