Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

FVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th.

TSE FVI traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$5.47. The company had a trading volume of 794,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.52. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

