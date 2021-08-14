Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,049 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FOX were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after buying an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOXA stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

