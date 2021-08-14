Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$0.45 on Monday, hitting C$193.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,810. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$187.64. The stock has a market cap of C$37.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

