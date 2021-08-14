Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Downgraded by Cfra to “Hold”

Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cfra currently has C$209.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$227.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$204.82.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$193.73 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$206.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

