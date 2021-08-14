Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%.

NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.07. 174,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,822. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FREQ. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

