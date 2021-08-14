FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

