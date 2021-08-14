fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CMO Alberto Horihuela Sells 75,000 Shares

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FUBO opened at $28.83 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sib LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in fuboTV by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $851,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

