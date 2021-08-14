fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.34% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

