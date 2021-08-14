FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues Earnings Results

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 86,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

