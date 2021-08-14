Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $227.80. 1,786,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.