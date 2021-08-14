Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

PG traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $143.64. 4,883,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

