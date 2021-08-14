Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

